An Okanagan MP has been appointed as the Conservative Party’s finance critic.
Dan Albas, who represents the riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola received the new shadow cabinet appointment on Monday.
Interim Party Leader Candice Bergen announced the move days after long-time MP Ed Fast stepped down from the position.
Fast's move came Wednesday shortly after he had criticized leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre for proposing to fire the Bank of Canada governor over the country's high inflation rate.
Fast, who is helping chair Jean Charest's bid for the party leadership, had told reporters he believed Poilievre's pledge hurt the party's credibility on economic issues and counted as interfering with the central bank's independence.
Some within caucus felt Fast had crossed a line by invoking his finance critic title in his remarks. Fast said he was made to feel like he needed to stay silent on Poilievre's attacks against the central bank and promotion of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a solution to inflation.
Albas was first elected in 2011. Albas was most recently the Opposition Critic for Environment and Climate Change. Previously, he was critic for interprovincial trade and deputy finance critic.