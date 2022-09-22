Operators of the Lakehouse home store at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Ellis Street say their existing kitchen is too small given the popularity of the culinary programs.
“It is not suitable for demand in terms of wear-and-tear and scalability,” reads part of a letter sent to the city asking for its endorsement of a primary liquor licence from the province.
“The kitchens will offer a set-up not yet available, especially in the downtown core. Classes are expected to be attended by locals, tourists, and the business community,” the application states.
The kitchens and dining areas will promote a sense of community by engaging people in a shared activity, provide a venue for certain events, and showcase Okanagan-produced food and beverages, the Lakehouse owners say.
Plans show the area with a liquor licence would hold up to 124 people on the second floor of the building. Alcohol could be sold from 10 a.m.-1 a.m. every day.
Municipal planners recommend council endorse the liquor licence application, saying the downtown location is appropriate and the impact on the area would be minimal.
“Bernard Avenue is home to several food primary and liquor primary establishments allowing this proposal to complement these surrounding land uses,” reads part of a staff report going to council on Oct. 4.