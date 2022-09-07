Complex care housing for 20 people suffering from mental health and/or addiction challenges, will be provided in Kelowna this winter.
The new housing, to be provided in several as-yet unknown locations, is focused on helping people with concurrent mental health and substance abuse disorders, acquired brain injuries, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, and other developmental disabilities.
Municipal politicians and those who help the street-entrenched community have long called for more complex care spaces to be created in Kelowna.
Provision of the 20 beds was announced jointly Wednesday by the City of Kelowna, Interior Health, and the provincial Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions. The locations and service providers are yet to be identified.
“B.C. funding up to 20 complex care spaces in Kelowna will connect people with the services they need, in these new homes, establishing stability and breaking the cycle of eviction and homelessness,” Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions said in a release.
“This is a significant step in the right direction and on behalf of council we celebrate today’s news that our most vulnerable residents, who are potentially a harm to themselves or the public, will gain access to an increased level of care and housing,” Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said.
Susan Brown, chief executive officer of Interior Health, said a lack of safe and secure housing is a significant barrier for people with severe mental illness and substance abuse disorders.
“These new homes for 20 people with complex needs won’t solve homelessness in our community but it’s a big step in that direction,” said Stephanie Gauthier, executive director of the Central Okanagan Journey Home society.