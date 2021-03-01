British Columbians say they'll feel comfortable travelling again when pandemic conditions allow for a resumption of leisure travel, Kelowna city councillors heard Monday.
A new survey shows strong support for re-starting the wheels of tourism with most people believing it'll be safe to hit the road.
Sixty-two percent of B.C. residents say they feel safe to travel to nearby communities, Lisanne Ballantyne of Tourism Kelowna told council, citing a survey by Destination B.C. that she said was released Monday.
Seventy-seven percent say they feel visiting a beach and/or a lake, she said. "Those are the kind of stats we follow very carefully," Ballantyne said.
Still, 2021 is shaping up to be another challenging year for Tourism Kelowna.
The organization's budget, normally in the range of $4.5 million, has been pared back to $2.7 million this year.
Two full-time staffers were laid off and the positions will not be filled, council heard. The hours for part-timers were cut back, and budgets for various marketing initiatives were also reduced significantly.
The people who remain employed with Tourism Kelowna, Ballantyne said, are taking turns working at the downtown visitor information centre.
"It's been a tremendous change," she said. "We're going to try do more with less."
In 2020, Kelowna hotel occupancy was at 41%, down from 65% in a normal year, and passenger traffic at YLW plunged 64%.
Currently, only 20% of tourism-related businesses in Kelowna are operating as usual, council heard.