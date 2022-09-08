Darlene McCaffery was surprised Thursday by the suddenness and intensity of emotion she felt upon hearing that Queen Elizabeth II had died at age 96.
McCaffery, president of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Kelowna branch, said she was overcome with sadness.
“I was surprised at my reaction. Instantly, I really felt a loss. And even right now, hours later, my eyes want to tear up and I don’t know why because I didn’t expect to feel this way,” McCaffery said.
“It was an emotion I haven’t felt except for very very close family or friends,” she said. “It’s one of those moments in time you’ll always remember.”
During her 70-year reign, the Queen toured B.C. six times, with two of the Royal visits including stops in Kelowna.
“British Columbians are deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” Premier John Horgan said in a statement. “The Queen will be remembered for her full-hearted service to her people, and her steadfast commitment to her duties as sovereign and head of the Commonwealth.”
“For the tens of thousands of people who came out to see the Queen when she travelled to communities throughout B.C., these moments will be cherished for a lifetime,” Horgan said.
The Queen’s first visit to Kelowna was in 1971, when she was greeted by thousands of people in City Park.
She arrived at 10:48 a.m., received a 21-gun salute at 10:50 a.m., was presented with a sculpture made by local artist R. Dow Reid at 11:05 a.m., then “mingled with citizens” for 20 minutes, according to an official program of the day’s events before leaving the park in a motorcade at 11:35 a.m.
Her second visit in 1983 was much shorter, consisting only of a photo op at the airport after she arrived in the city en route to Vernon, where she helped that community celebrate its 90th birthday.
At the airport, Navi Dhami was among a group of Kelowna schoolchildren who'd been selected to present the Queen with a flower.
"Being able to share that story with my daughters, especially how significant Queen Elizabeth II was historically, is something special," Dhami said Thursday.
On that same visit, the Queen toured the U.S. West Coast. When she left California for British Columbia, she said: “I’m going home to Canada tomorrow.”