A man is in custody after another man was found dead in a Kelowna home.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Sycamore Road in Rutland about 1:30 a.m. today.
A man was taken into custody, but no charges have yet been laid.
“At this time, we are not releasing the name of the deceased,” says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “However police believe that this incident is isolated in nature, and the victim and the suspect were known to one another.”
Investigators have cordoned off the area and are expected to be on scene for a while as they collect evidence and speak to witnesses.
The Kelowna RCMP Major Crime Unit has taken on the investigation.
The BC Coroners Service has also launched its own investigation.
Witnesses are asked to call police at 250-762-3300