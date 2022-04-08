Conservative leadership contender Pierre Poilievre will be in Kelowna and Vernon on Saturday.
Campaign events will take place at the Sunset Ranch Golf Course in Kelowna at 2:30 p.m. and the Schubert Centre in Vernon at 7 p.m.
Poilievre has the support of the two Kelowna-area Conservative MPs, Dan Albas and Tracy Gray. North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold has not responded to inquiries as to who he supports in the leadership race.
Longshot leadership candidate Roman Baber, a member of the Ontario legislature, is holding a meet-and-greet at the Rutland Centennial Hall in Kelowna at 7 tonight.
Baber was expelled from the governing Conservative caucus in Ontario after questioning the government’s policies on the pandemic.