Law’s long arm gets longer on Okanagan Lake

Summer has arrived in the Central Okanagan, a place with a reputation as a partytime destination. People come to let loose and it doesn’t always lead to good decisions, especially when water is involved.
The number of boaters on Okanagan Lake has increased substantially over the past couple of years as people looked for ways to enjoy time outside their house during COVID-19 restrictions.
“We have a lot of boats that are going in multiple different directions at once. That can create a little bit of chaos,” said Const. Michael Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP.
On their patrols on Okanagan Lake, local RCMP have found people who are inexperienced operators, people who are intoxicated, people who are speeding and people just generally not paying attention, said Della-Paolera.
Following six deaths in local waters last year and several close calls this year, RCMP are bolstering their patrols on Okanagan Lake and have brought in experts to help educate boaters.
Constables Marcel Midlane and Dylan Rinke of the RCMP West Coast Marine Services came to Kelowna for five days in mid-June and patrolled the length of Okanagan Lake in their powerful Titan watercraft.
Marine enforcement is their full-time job.
Officers normally operate on the ocean on their high-speed catamarans, with a jurisdiction from Washington to Alaska; however, as provincial units, they go where they’re needed.
This is the first time the West Coast Marine Services has come to Kelowna.
Midlane and Rinke spent their time here promoting safe boating. That includes checking vessels to for safety gear (including a buoyant heaving line and flares) enforcing the lake’s four speed zones, handing out safe boating guides and educating people who were renting boats for the first time on Okanagan Lake.
They checked everyone, from novice to experienced boaters.
One priority was making sure there were enough life jackets on board for every passenger.
Rinke and Midlane had some extra life jackets they could give out to those who didn’t have enough, thanks to the safe boating initiative.
They were also looking for pleasure craft operator cards for proof of competency.
Rinke said on their third day patrolling Okanagan Lake, they didn’t find one fully-compliant boat, however that didn’t automatically result in a ticket.
Except for life jackets. That’s non-negotiable. “If it’s life jackets, you’re getting a ticket, you should know better,” said Rinke.
However, if your battery is missing flashlights, or the boat is missing flares, the officers will direct them to the marina to buy them.
“I’d rather someone spend $100 and have their boat safe, than giving them a $230 ticket and then them not going to get the items,” he said.
The West Coast Marine Services issued just one ticket that third day.
Everyone else was given a couple of hours to correct the situation.
One of the chief concerns from both the local detachment and marina owners is speeding boats.
While boaters were generally observing the speed zone coming into the waterfront boat launch and City Park, Rinke said many have have been ignoring the eight kilometre-per-hour speed limit near the Bennett Bridge.
Speeding near the bridge is a concern, Rinke said, because there are blind spots, which means there’s a huge risk of collision when boaters are speeding.
Too much celebrating on the water is also an issue. Just as a driver is prohibited from operating a vehicle while impaired, boaters must not operate a vessel while under the influence. If a boater is found intoxicated while operating a vessel, it can result in a criminal code investigation and lead to the same fines as driving drunk on land.
In order for passengers to have open liquor on a boat, the vessel has to have permanent sleeping quarters, a permanent bathroom and permanent cooking facilities.
“You can’t just have a sleeping bag, a hot plate and a porta-potty,” Rinke said.
Even if the vessel fulfills those requirements, if several boats tie up together, they become a public place and subject to open liquor regulations.
This season, local RCMP detachment have added another boat to the Okanagan Lake patrol; two out of West Kelowna and this year for the first time one operating from Kelowna.
Della-Paolera said alcohol and the lack of lifejackets played a role in the deaths on local waters last year.
“Unfortunately, we had a couple of inexperienced swimmers that went out onto the water and they didn’t survive,” he said. “We had one I can tell you for sure involved alcohol.”
There were also some near misses, Della-Paolera said, including an overloaded pontoon boat that flipped over.
That third boat will give the RCMP more eyes on the water, police say.
The Kelowna RCMP are up to full staffing levels this year and have multiple members trained to be on the lake.
They will be out patrolling every weekend and weekdays depending on holidays.
Della-Paolera said there haven’t been any problems so far this year.
“By his time last year, we already had three deaths. You can’t predict how people are going to go on the water, but education is probably our best tool,” he said.
With hot weather on the way, boaters also need to know they are not allowed to interfere with wildfire control as firefighting aircraft need plenty of room to manoeuver while they skim water from lakes.
“If you do see a water bomber come in, get to the side, give them that space,” said Rinke. “We don’t want them to have to circle around the lake again to find a safe spot to land.”
A boater found to obstructing a water bomber can result in a $1,150 ticket under the Wildfire Act of B.C.
By bringing in experts to help educate boaters and more patrols, Della-Paolera is hoping this will be a safe boating season.