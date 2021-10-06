A 20-storey social housing high-rise for downtown Kelowna has been approved by city council.
Council agreed unanimously Tuesday to grant a height variance for the project, at 1451 Bertram St. The property had previously had a height restriction of 12 storeys.
Funded by BC Housing, the tower will have 176 rental suites, most of them offered at below-market rents.
It's designed for low-income earners such as seniors, one-parent households, and people with disabilities, and it will include a daycare, children's play space, and a dog run.
"I look at this as a community within a great community," architect Simon Ho, representing BC Housing, told council.
Councillors were effusive in their praise for the high-rise, which is a departure for BC Housing in Kelowna as most of the Crown corporation's projects are only a few storeys tall.
"I look at your design and what you've done, and I love it," Coun. Charlie Hodge said. "You're ticking all the boxes for me today."
"A phenomenal project, I'm so happy to see it coming forward," said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge. "It delivers the dire need of more purpose-built, affordable housing in an urban centre."
"I would like to congratulate the team on a beautiful project coming forward," said Coun. Gail Given. "Clearly the community benefit really does offset the additional height
"I look forward to the day when all those families can move in, in close proximity to downtown," Given said.
Mayor Colin Basran thanked NDP Housing Minister David Eby. "This is a significant investment in housing in our community," Basran said.
The height variance was of little evident public concern as only one person addressed council during the public hearing, and their issue related to the traffic impact.