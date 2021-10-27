Calgary is a more popular destination than Vancouver for passengers flying out of Kelowna's airport.
So far this year, airlines serving YLW have offered 55,560 seats on Calgary-bound flights, compared to 54,041 seats on flights destined for Vancouver.
Edmonton is the third most popular destination, with a total of 30,856 seats offered on flights to the Alberta capital. Toronto is a distant fourth, with just over 17,000 seats offered on various flights.
WestJet is the busiest airline at YLW, representing about half of all the 1,747 flights that have served the airport so far in 2021.
Based on passenger counts experienced so far this year and anticipated before Dec. 31, an estimated 841,000 people will fly in or out of YLW in 2021. While that's above the 737,000 passenger mark of 2020, it's still well below the peak pre-pandemic travel year of 2018, when YLW moved 2.1 million passengers.
August was the busiest month this year at YLW, with 101,000 passengers. May was the slowest, with 25,000 passengers.
The airport has about 50 employees, but nine positions are currently unfilled. Five staff had been working at 80% of their normal hours, but they will return to full-time work on Nov. 1.
Future plans at YLW, according to documents to be reviewed Thursday by members of the airport advisory committee, include construction of a daycare, more commercial premises, and selecting a partner to build a hotel and parkade immediately south of the terminal building.