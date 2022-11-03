When Colin Basran was elected as Kelowna’s mayor in 2014, he said his age was an asset and his ethnicity was irrelevant.
Then 37, the former journalist-turned realtor became the city’s youngest mayor-elect in convincing fashion, winning about 56 per cent of all votes cast to easily defeat former mayor Sharon Shepherd.
“I think that Kelowna, like other cities in our country, is ready to embrace the next generation of leadership,” Basran told reporters at his boisterous election night headquarters on Nov. 15, 2014.
“As far as being the first person of colour (to become mayor), it says a lot about Kelowna that we’re an inclusive city and it doesn’t matter the colour of your skin,” said Basran, an Indo-Canadian.
Basran easily won re-election in 2018, but his second term ended in defeat at the polls on Oct. 15, 2022. Mayor-elect Tom Dyas, a former friend of Basran’s turned determined political adversary, will be sworn into office during the Inaugural Council Meeting on Monday night at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
These photos reflect something of Basran’s term in office, at least away from the business of City Hall. He had a youthful appeal, was usually well-received wherever he went, and was a tireless champion for progressive and diverse causes.
But he could also display a thin skin for criticism, and he seemed to have no voter-friendly response to Kelowna’s rising crime rate and its social disorders.
On election night, when he was asked what’s next for him, Basran said: “Today was a bit of a setback and we’ll see what tomorrow brings.”