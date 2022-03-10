Kelowna taxpayers should pay for health, dental, and life insurance benefits for city councillors and their families, municipal staff suggest.
Councillors who want such benefit packages, which also provide for payouts in case of accidental death and dismemberment, currently pay their own premiums and Mayor Colin Basran pays half the cost with taxpayers covering the rest.
Changing that formula so taxpayers cover all benefit costs for councillors, the mayor, and their families is said to align with “best practices” followed in some other municipalities.
“This recognizes that members of council may have limited opportunities to access benefits through other employment,” reads part of a report going to council on Monday from deputy city clerk Laura Bentley.
“Council remuneration and benefits should be structured to fairly compensate elected officials for the time needed to do their job and to reduce barriers for those considering running for office,” Bentley suggests.
The annual cost of switching to a fully taxpayer-funded benefit program for the mayor and councillors is estimated to be $50,000.
If council approves the change, it would come into effect next year. Municipal elections are this October.
The issue of improved benefit packages for councillors has come up before. In 2011, Coun. Charlie Hodge spoke in favour of better benefits.
"Short of being impeached, we are here for three years and I think a benefit package should be made available," Hodge said at a meeting in January 2011.
No increase in pay for the mayor or council is being proposed by Bentley in her report to council. Basran will be paid $113,690.61 this year, and each of the eight councillors will get paid $38,638.69.
Bentley’s report also notes that seven B.C. municipalities offer a pension or “transition allowance” to councillors who are defeated in an election or choose not to run for re-election.