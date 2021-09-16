The top of the Okanagan Connector was free of snow Thursday morning but a lower stretch still had evidence that summer's end is nigh.
And a wet and cool weekend forecast will provide another meteorological reminder, if one is desired, that the seasons are about to turn.
After sunny skies Thursday, highs will reach only about 17 C from Friday through Sunday, a few degrees below normal for mid-September. The chance of rain is put at 60% each day by Environment Canada.
Slate grey skies are forecast for all of next week in Kelowna, including the first day of fall, on Wednesday. Little rain is forecast with highs about 18 C.
On Wednesday night, Drive BC cameras captured alarmingly wintry conditions at Elkhart Lake along Highway 97 C (Okanagan Connector). The lake has an elevation of 1518 metres above sea level.
Remnants of the summer snowfall were still evident in the area at 11 a.m. on Thursday. But, curiously, the highest point on the Connector, the 1728 metre Pennask Summit, had no signs of snow.
Neither did the webcams at the village at Big White, which has an even slightly higher elevation, of 1765 metres. The resort is scheduled to open Nov. 25