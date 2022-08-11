Detailed site plans have been released for a major new housing complex that earlier raised questions from Kelowna city councillors about how “livable” it would be for future residents.
A small area with artificial turf, three rooftop patios, an outdoor leisure area, and a fitness centre that includes bowling and virtual golf are shown as part of a 401-unit development at the south-west corner of Benvoulin Road and Springfield Road.
The project consists of five six-storey buildings on the 4.4 acre site and its massing raised some concerns when given consideration earlier this year by city councillors.
Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said at the time that he would “implore” city planners, in their ongoing discussion with the developers, to make the project “a little more livable”.
“The expectation is (future residents) will have a livable place to live,” added Coun. Gail Given.
The site is zoned for the proposed number of housing units but the question for council to consider at an Aug. 23 meeting is whether to grant a development permit for the form and character of the project that that detailed site drawings are available.
Municipal planners are recommending council grant the necessary approval, saying the design of the project conforms to city objectives and helps achieve the city’s aim of creating more rental housing in the area around Orchard Park mall.
Just under 700 square metres of commercial space is included in the project.
Interested members of the public can address councillors before they decide whether to approve the development. The anticipated start time for the discussion is 7 p.m. at the Aug. 23 meeting at City Hall.