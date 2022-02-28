Crews are drilling holes to determine the feasibility of powering the new high school with geothermal energy.
“They’ve already started doing that because that’s how we plan to heat the school,” Central Okanagan Public Schools board chair Moyra Baxter said in an interview Monday.
“We’re trying to use geothermal energy for all our new buildings because it’s much cheaper and more efficient,” Baxter said.
A new West Kelowna high school had been the district’s top capital building priority for several years given the current overcrowding at Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary and projections for increased student enrolment on the Westside.
“The provincial funding approval is excellent news,” Baxter said. “It’s good to know we’ll be able to alleviate some of the pressures on the Westside.”
The new high school, with space for 1,200 students in Grades 9 through 12, will be built on the site of the current George Pringle elementary school in central Westbank. The elementary school will close at the end of this school year, with most of the decades-old building demolished “in fairly short order”, Baxter said.
Although the government press release confirming the funding approval said the new high school is expected to open in September 2027, the district has a different timetable.
The last new high school to open in the Central Okanagan was the relocation of Kelowna Secondary School, which moved from the corner of Harvey Avenue and Richter Street to a site next to Okanagan College in 2002.
Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said in a government release funding for the new school reflects the government’s commitment to improve facilities in the Central Okanagan.
“We know students benefit from learning in vibrant spaces built for 21st-century learning, where students can follow their aspirations and thrive,” Whiteside said. “We have worked closely with the Central Okanagan school board to invest in a new school that meets the needs of families in the community, now and for the future.”
Recently-released data from last year’s census shows the Central Okanagan is the fastest-growing region in Canada. Greater Kelowna’s population rose 14% between 2016 and 2021, from 194,892 to 222,162.