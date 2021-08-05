A routine traffic stop in Kelowna led to the seizure of weapons, heroin, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and crystal meth.
Police pulled over a driver after seeing him make several Motor Vehicle Act violations on Wednesday. When officers noticed a weapon in plain view, the man was arrested and his vehicle searched.
The traffic stop was conducted by members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, whose officers focus on criminal gangs.
"We work closely with our policing partners, such as the Kelowna RCMP, to mitigate, disrupt and suppress criminal activity across the province," Supt. Bill Spearn said in a release.
"Arrests and seizures such as this one reaffirm that our collaborations with municipal agencies and RCMP detachments across the province are of great value to public safety," Spearn said.
After being arrested, the unidentified driver was released and faces various charges, police say.