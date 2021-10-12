Tenders issued so far in connection with West Kelowna's first city hall, planned to cost no more than $18 million, have been in line with projections, councillors heard Tuesday.
Contracts for site servicing, foundation work, and the building superstructure have already been issued.
"All three of those are within our projections of the budget," city manager Paul Gipps told councillors.
A contract for mechanical and electrical work at the city hall is the next big expense and, once it's awarded, the city will have a better idea of overall costs, Gipps said.
The general contractor overseeing the city hall project, Stuart Olson, is working hard to achieve the city's goal of keeping the budget within specified costs, Gipps said.
"They fully understand council's commitment to bringing this project in on budget," he said.
He made his comments as council passed the necessary motion to formally borrow up to $11 million for the city hall project. That will be added to $7 million from reserves.
Coun. Doug Findlater was the only member of council to ask any questions about how work on the city hall is progressing, and at what cost. He asked specifically if the city was concerned about rising costs of building materials, noting that is a common refrain in other reports to council on various projects.
In response, Gipps said the price of lumber had gone up but then come back down, while the price of concrete had come down but then went back up again.
"It's a bit of a push and pull," he said.
The city hall will be located at the south-east corner of Dobbin Road and Old Okanagan Highway, in central Westbank next to the Johnson-Bentley swimming pool. The project will also include a new library branch for West Kelowna.