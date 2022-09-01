A vegan food booth at the Armstrong fair?
Of course. After all, it’s not 1900 anymore.
That was the year the fair, also known as the Interior Provincial Exhibition, was first held in the North Okanagan community to celebrate all aspects of animal husbandry and agriculture.
Making room for a vegan food booth is just one example of the ways in which the fair changes with the times while also respecting its deep roots in the B.C. Interior, manager Heather King says.
“We’ve got food galore - we’ve even got a full vegan booth!” King said Thursday in an interview, her exuberance likely enhanced by the fact this is the first return of IPE since 2019 owing to the pandemic.
Asked to list the other attractions of the fair for those who might have forgotten some its charms during the three year absence, King was quick with the answer.
“It’s a magical experience whether you’re urban or agricultural, whether you grew up on a farm or you didn’t,” she said. “There’s more than just agricultural products on display. There’s animals, midway rides, antique tractors, an artisan market, and a rodeo at night. There’s something for everyone.”
A much debated topic this year is whether the IPE will set an all-time attendance record, besting the 160,500 mark set in 2019, given the pent-up demand among those who’ve enjoyed past editions of the fair.
Crowds on Wednesday, the fair’s first day, were relatively light as is typical but a gorgeous Labour Day long weekend forecast with highs of 36 C Friday, 32 C Saturday and 31 C on Sunday should get the turnstiles spinning.
“People keep asking us if we’re going to break the record, and I think we probably will, but there’s so many ways to measure the success of the fair,” King said. “This year, to be back in business finally, we just want to make sure everyone has a super time.”