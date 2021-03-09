Peachland is buying a better 'Stairway to Heaven'.
Repairs to the popular outdoor staircase, which has 158 steps leading from Victoria Street to a plateau with majestic views of Okanagan Lake, have been approved by the town.
The $3,000 fix-up, recommended by an engineer, is among more than a half-million dollars in community works projects to be undertaken this year.
Other projects include a new zip line at Swim Bay, new LED Christmas lights, new water fountains on town property, expansion of Heritage Park with a new water spraying feature, new or repaired docks, mitigation of radon at the Little Schoolhouse, new roof at the historic Peachland School, and improvements to stormwater drains.
At a meeting today, town council begins consideration of 2021 municipal tax hikes that range from 4.7% to 8.4%.
At the lower end of that scale, the impact on the owner of a typical single family home worth $625,000 would be an increase in municipal tax from $2,387 in 2020 to $2,501 this year.
At the higher range, this year's municipal tax on the same home would be $2,589.
The main difference between the two options is the higher one would include a new parcel tax to fund development of Turner Park, a flat 8.6 acre property that the town bought last year for $3.1 million.
The proposed parcel tax would be $100 this year, rising to $215 in 2015.
In 2020, the town got $1.6 million from the government to cover additional operating expenses, or to offset revenue losses, associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the so-called ReStart grant, the town still has $1.3 million.
Projects worth $1.1 million are planned for this year, including $150,000 for renovations to municipal hall, $100,000 for software upgrades so staff can work from home, $200,000 for improvements to town-owned public washrooms, and $65,000 for new webcasting equipment.