Leaders of Canada’s emerging companies will make a pitch for investor backing this week in Kelowna.
The third annual TSX Venture Growth Capital Event will take place from Thursday through Saturday at the Delta Grand hotel in downtown Kelowna.
“The event introduces growth-stage companies to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled one-on-one meetings,” the organizers say.
Companies listed on the Calgary-based TSXV exchange are typically valued at between $500,000 and $20 million. Companies that are successful on the exchange can graduate to the Toronto-based TSX exchange.
About 650 companies have graduated from the TSXV to the TSX in recent years, CIBC says.
The Kelowna gathering is an invitation-only event, with those hoping to attend having to be pre-screened and accepted.
However, a separate release from one of the companies that will be making a pitch to investors outlines something of the process that takes place at the event.
Joe Bleackley, founder and chief executive officer of Pathfinder Camp Resorts, says he will outline his strategy for expanding the business across Canada.
“Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is developing a network of premier branded, upscale and family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds under the ‘Pathfinder Camp Resorts’ name,” the release from the company states.
“Pathfinder currently has three camp resorts located in B.C. and is focused on growing its network through both acquisitions and new construction. The corporation is taking advantage of the rapidly growing market of Canadians who want to experience the great outdoors in an RV,” the company’s release states.
The company traded at a quarter a share in October 2021 but had a share price of ten cents on Monday on the TSXV. The company reported quarterly revenues in March 2022 of $459,000, up 46% from a year earlier, but net income was -$748,000
Investors attending the Kelowna conference will be particularly keen to find up-and-coming firms since the TSX is down about 15 percent since April.