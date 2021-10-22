A high-profile property in the Lower Mission is currently under-used and should be rezoned to support a broader range of commercial activity, city planners have been told.
Owners of the property at 3995 Lakeshore Rd, at the northeast corner of the Lexington Road runabout, hope to rezone the site from C-1 to C-3 Commercial.
Currently, the property is leased to the owners of a long-established butcher and delicatessen, Mission Meats.
Mission Meats' owners Randy and Sharon Gray say the business is successful but they are closing because of personal health reasons. "This has been a very difficult decision for us. We have spent the past 23 years building this business and being part of the community," they say on their website.
The Gray's lease expires at the end of this year, the property owners state in a rezoning application to the city. Although a redevelopment of the site is not currently planned, a rezoning to the C-3 designation would support a broader range of businesses.
"The property owner has been receiving lots of interest from various business owners who want to establish their business at the subject location to serve the surrounding neighbourhoods and the community," the application states.
Businesses that are permitted in a C-3 zone, but which could not locate to the site under its current C-1 zone, include restaurants, office buildings, retail stores, hotels, convenience stores, breweries, and liquor stores.
There is no date yet as to when city council will consider the rezoning request. The property is one-third of an acre in size and has an assessed value of $1 million.