Hikers will have full access to a 60 hectares of publicly owned forest where the City of Kelowna plans to let cattle graze as part of a fire-mitigation experiment.
Although the large area in Southeast Kelowna will be fenced in the next few weeks, there will be spring-loaded gates that can be easily opened and closed by people who enjoy walking in the area.
“The public will still have complete and total access to the area,” Andrew Hunsberger, the city’s urban forestry supervisor, said in an interview Wednesday.
The fencing will be installed in May or June with about 50 cattle released into the area for a few weeks next spring and then on an ongoing annual basis.
Expectations are the grazing cattle will significantly reduce the amount of grass on the forest floor, reducing the risk a small ground fire could work its way into trees and turn into a major conflagration threatening nearby homes.
“We need to reduce the wildfire risk in that area,” Hunsberger said. “This is a pilot project to see if cattle grazing can be an efficient and cost-effective alternative to using controlled burns and mechanical harvesting, both of which have safety and environmental concerns.
“If the project is successful, this kind of grazing could be replicated across the Okanagan to reduce the fire risk in forests that border on neighbourhoods,” Hunsberger said.
The Friends of the South Slopes, a volunteer group, is opposed to the pilot project and wants the city to cancel it “before the first fence post is installed,” according to an online petition at Change.org.
“It is the wrong place, at the wrong time,” states the petition, which as of Wednesday had been signed by 407 people.
Concerns raised by Friends of the South Slopes include the potential for diminished public access, environmental impact, potential for conflict between cattle and people, and cows “pushing through fences and finding their way into neighbouring private properties and the golf course”.
The group hopes opponents will convince city council in the next few weeks to stop all planning for the cattle grazing project.
City officials have had numerous meetings with Friends of South Slopes explaining the rationale and aims of the test grazing project, to no apparent avail.
“The city appreciates the work done by the Friends of the South Slopes over the years in advocating for more trails, but on this particular issue, we just don’t agree,” Hunsberger said.
“We’ll certainly take whatever direction council gives us, but at this point our intention is to go ahead with the grazing project,” he said.
Traditional fuel modification, involving such things as thinning of trees and removal of lower branches, is now wrapping up in the area south of Field Road and the Gallaghers Canyon neighbourhood where the cattle grazing pilot project is planned.
That work limits the risk of fires spreading quickly from tree to tree, but it also allows more sunlight to reach the forest floor, causing greater proliferation of grasses, which in turn are a fire hazard.
About half the site is Crown land and half is owned by the City of Kelowna.
The pilot grazing project has been approved by the provincial government and is being funded entirely by the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association.