A developer has unveiled the proposed design of a six-storey multi-family building with 195 suites at McKinley Beach in the north end of Kelowna.
A form and character development permit for the project, at 1885 Northern Flicker Ct., is now under review by city planners.
Last year, the developer tried to amend earlier plans for McKinley Beach to build more single-family homes and fewer townhomes and apartments. The developer said there was more market demand for single-family homes.
Total number of residential units would have stayed the same, at 1,300. In exchange for being allowed to amend the plan, the developer offered to donate 246 acres of land, valued at $11 million, to the city for parkland.
But council voted against allowing more single-family homes. The proposal would have amounted to an undesirable form of urban sprawl, councillors said, and they also said it was important that a variety of housing styles be provided at McKinley Beach in conformance with the original plan.