A Kelowna actor returns to his hometown in early August for a role in a new film called 'Invasions'.
Justin Lacey, a 2003 graduate of Kelowna Secondary School, says the TV and film production business in the Okanagan is booming.
And Lacey, who was born in Singapore, says there are an increasing number of opportunities in B.C.'s film and TV sector for actors who are Black, Indigenous, or people of color.
"I do feel opportunities are increasing, but there is definitely room for more," Lacey, 36, said Thursday. "I think writers are understanding the growing need for characters with diverse backgrounds in stories, so I can't wait to see what the future brings."
After he graduated from KSS, Lacey, who had dual citizenship, had to return to Singapore to fulfill his mandatory military or public service. He worked as a firefighter for two years and had friends working in the film and modelling industry.
"They convinced me to find an acting agency, which led to an audition for a local drama series called Lifeline," Lacey says. "It was the best time of my life."
After returning to Canada, he worked at various jobs in Kelowna while still honing his acting skills and going to many auditions in Vancouver without success. It was a difficult stretch, he says, and one aspiring actors must be prepared for.
"You can go to a hundred auditions and not have a single callback or booking," he says. "Depression, doubt, and jealousy can creep in. It's important to chase your dreams, but it's just as important to make sure you take time to take care of your mental well-being."
Recently, Lacey has had had parts in the feature film A Christmas Miracle, the U.S. network show Arrow, and the upcoming Netflix series Lost Ollie, based on the popular children's book by William Joyce.
Production of 'Invasions', directed by Sophie Jarvis and financed by Bell Media, Telefilm Canada, and RSI Television, is due to start in Kelowna in early August.