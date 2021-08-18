The B.C. Interior’s share of new COVID-19 cases seems to be dropping slightly from unusually high levels.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, 40% of all new infections across the province were in the region served by Interior Health.
That is still significantly higher than would be expected under normal circumstances, since the region has just 15% of B.C.’s population.
But it’s well below the situation of recent weeks, when as many as two-thirds of all new COVID-19 cases were occurring in Interior Health.
On Wednesday, BC Centres for Disease Control reported 553 new cases, with 230 of those coming in the Interior. There are now nearly 5,600 active cases in the province.
While new case counts in IH relative to B.C.’s population may be dropping, the region still accounts for 57% of all active cases of the disease in the province.
And another outbreak of COVID-19 was reported at a care facility in Interior Health — Nicola Meadows in Merritt.
That means eight of the 11 care homes in B.C. currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 are in Interior Health. Five of them are in greater Kelowna — Cottonwoods, Brookhaven, Hawthorn Park, Village at Mill Creek, and David Lloyd Jones.
Vaccination rates for COVID-19 in the Interior Health region are still lagging behind the provincial average.
For example, only 78% of West Kelowna residents aged 12 or older have received their first vaccination shot, compared to 82.8% province-wide. The rate is even lower in Rutland, at only 74%.
Low vaccination rates and surging COVID-19 case counts led the provincial government to reimpose a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces in the Central Okanagan and to shut down all bars and nightclubs.