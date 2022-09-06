Construction is expected to start within months on the next phase of a six-tower, 1,000-unit rental housing project in the Lower Mission.
A development permit for the project, which its developer says will be one of the finest of its kind in Canada, will come for council consideration by the end of the month.
“Our target then is to be in the ground in January with the parkade,” Gail Temple, chief operating officer for Westcorp, said in an email Tuesday.
Work on the site’s first high-rise, a 10-storey tower, will begin later in the year, with construction of a second tower, including a restaurant and elevated pool, set for 2024.
“It’s an aggressive build-out schedule, but we want the amenities to be in place as soon as logistically possible,” Temple said.
A pedestrian connection from neighbourhoods to the east through to Lakeshore Road will be ready for public use next year.
In total, the development will have two 17-storey towers, one 14-storey tower, and three 10-storey towers. Plans include a daycare, landscaped rooftop terraces, and a new linear park along Wilson Creek.
“Our vision is to create one of the finest rental communities in Canada and we are excited to get underway with our next phase,” Temple said.
The development, which includes 200 townhomes already under construction, is on the former site of the Hiawatha trailer park. Westcorp is now calling the project ‘Ledge on Lakeshore’, in reference to a central elevated feature from which pool users will have a view toward Okanagan Lake.
Earlier plans showed maximum building heights of 11 storeys. But council granted permission for 17-storeys in early June, saying the taller buildings would make for more open space on the ground.
“This plan before us is greatly enhanced. This site has sat quiet for far too long. I look forward to seeing it fully built,” Mayor Colin Basran said at the June council meeting.
There was some community opposition to the overall size of the rental housing project, with concerns about new traffic in particular, Coun. Loyal Wooldridge noted at the meeting.
“Changing community is never comfortable. That’s what we face every single day when we’re approving housing to accommodate more and more people,” he said.