The first medical clinic to blend psychedelics with therapy in the Okanagan will open next month in Kelowna.
Fraser Johnston, co-founder and CEO of EntheoTech, said in an interview that patients will harness the dreamlike state that ketamine induces to discover different perspectives and insights into their life and experiences.
Ketamine in itself has anti-depressive effects. However, the multi-disciplined team at EntheoMed Ketamine Suite are also tapping into the trip.
“We’re actually encouraging the psychedelic state, or disassociative state that comes along with ketamine. That’s where people are having these transformational insights on themselves, on their personality, on their reality,” said Johnston.
“We’re really trying to hone that altered state and then teach them tools on the backside of that so it’s really creating long-term positive outcomes and long-lasting change.”
Physicians, nurses, psychotherapists, and psychedelic facilitators at the private accredited clinic will use ketamine for patients with treatment resistant depression, as well as those with other mental-health challenges.
It opens on April 4 at 1835 Gordon Dr. inside Capri Centre Mall.
They are now accepting patients.
At the beginning of the four-week process, patients meet in a group where they work with a psychedelic facilitator to do breath-work and talk about what to expect while in an altered state. The next week they have a dosing session, and the day after that they meet with their therapist. The format then repeats.
During an intramuscular ketamine session, the patient looks asleep. They have a blindfold and a weighted blanket on them. It can feel like an out-of-body experience, said Johnston.
The cost for the program is $5,600, and it includes three ketamine shots, four individual psychotherapy sessions, four integration sessions with a group (including breathwork and mindful movement), and two meditation sessions. Insurance companies are covering between 10%-30% of the cost, which is the psychotherapy portion of the treatment.
EntheoTech is currently working to provide more evidence that it’s a safe and beneficial treatment to encourage insurance companies to help fund more of the cost for patients.
First synthesized in 1962, ketamine is approved by Health Canada as an anesthetic often used in veterinary and emergency medicine. It’s also used as an illicit recreational drug, under the moniker ‘Special K.’
“Looking at what happened in the ’60s, there was almost this cavalier attitude about psychedelics, ‘Everyone should take these’ and ‘they’re wonder drugs,’” he said. “Psychedelics are a tool, they’re not a panacea. We need to be able to teach people how to use the tool properly and in the right setting.”
There are plans for more clinics in places like Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto.
The first one in the Okanagan is to validate and prove the model. It also makes sense, as the company is located here, said Johnston.
EntheoTech has broad representation from the medical and academic communities.
The chief medical officer at the company is Dr. Francois Louw. He’s a clinical associate professor at UBC’s department of family practice, as well as the co-founder of the Bill Nelems Pain and Research Centre.
“There is an urgent need for compassionate mental-health care that carefully balances new and traditional medicines in a safe setting, helping people recalibrate and change the trajectory of their lives,” said Louw.
Aside from its clinics, the Kelowna-based bioscience company is also researching and developing psilocybin formulas for reducing chronic pain, as well as alleviating mental-health conditions and opioid overuse. EntheoTech has a genetic catalogue containing more than 200 unique psilocybin-containing mushroom strains.
The clinic’s opening was announced on the heels of a new study into ketamine from UBC Okanagan. Researchers at UBCO and the University of Exeter found ketamine to have significant anti-depressant and anti-suicidal effects.
Their recent study, analyzing more than 150 worldwide studies on the effects of sub-anesthetic ketamine doses for the treatment of mental illness, was published in the British Journal of Psychiatry.
“We found strong evidence that indicates ketamine provides rapid and robust anti-depressant and anti-suicidal effects, but the effects were relatively short-lived,” said UBCO doctoral student Joey Rootman. “However, repeated dosing appeared to have the potential to increase the duration of positive effects.”
The study suggests that ketamine may be helpful in the treatment of other disorders, including eating disorders, problematic substance use, post-traumatic stress and anxiety.
“As many as one in five Canadians will experience a mental illness this year, and the reality is that existing treatments don’t work for everyone. As a result, many Canadians are curious about new approaches to help with these serious conditions,” said UBCO psychology professor Zach Walsh, who led the study.
“We need a lot more information on how these interventions could work — for example, administering the drug is only a part of treatment. We need to figure out what amount and type of psychotherapy would best compliment the drug intervention to really maximize potential benefits.
“With that being said, it is a truly exciting time for ketamine research. If it can deliver the relief that early evidence suggests it can, this could be among the most significant developments in mental health treatment in decades.”
Visit entheomed.ca to book a consultation.