Pasnak

These two proposed six storey buildings, with more than 200 suites, are proposed for a neighborhood immediately south of the Capri mall. 

 

 City of Kelowna

The neighbourhood around the Capri mall continues to evolve with more old single-family homes eyed for replacement by two six-storey housing projects. 

Plans now under review by municipal staff show a total of 204 suites contained in the proposed development at the south-east corner of Pacific Avenue and Pasnak Street. 

The city has a plan to quadruple the number of people living in the Capri-Landmark area, to 12,000 by 2040, by allowing a variety of medium- and high-density projects on lots that originally built with only one or two homes. 

Boosting the number of people who live in established, inner-area neighbourhoods is said by the city to be a more efficient use of existing infrastructure, and helps to limit urban sprawl. 

To support the redevelopment process, the city plans to spend nearly $100 million on new amenities for the area, in the form of additional parks, sidewalks, a public plaza, and a realignment of Sutherland Road so it connects directly from Burtch Road to Spall Road. 

 