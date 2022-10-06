The neighbourhood around the Capri mall continues to evolve with more old single-family homes eyed for replacement by two six-storey housing projects.
Plans now under review by municipal staff show a total of 204 suites contained in the proposed development at the south-east corner of Pacific Avenue and Pasnak Street.
The city has a plan to quadruple the number of people living in the Capri-Landmark area, to 12,000 by 2040, by allowing a variety of medium- and high-density projects on lots that originally built with only one or two homes.
Boosting the number of people who live in established, inner-area neighbourhoods is said by the city to be a more efficient use of existing infrastructure, and helps to limit urban sprawl.
To support the redevelopment process, the city plans to spend nearly $100 million on new amenities for the area, in the form of additional parks, sidewalks, a public plaza, and a realignment of Sutherland Road so it connects directly from Burtch Road to Spall Road.