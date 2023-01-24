Further investigation into a cyber-security attack on technology systems at Okanagan College have prompted the institution to offer current students and staff free credit monitoring for the possibility of identify theft.
“In the course of the investigation, it has been determined that certain information belonging to current students and employees may have been subject to risk as result of the incident,” the college said in a media release. “The College has notified the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia and is in the process of notifying students and staff.”
In a frequently asked questions section, credit monitoring is explained as a free service that monitors a person’s credit file, the financial information a student or staff member has on record, and alerts the individual to key changes and potentially suspicious activity.
This includes a new account registered in the person’s name. It also includes insurance and professional support to help victims recover from identity theft.
Although technology systems have largely been restored since the Jan. 9 breach, the media release says the investigation is ongoing and anyone else who may have been impacted by the incident will be notified.
“While no organization can be entirely immune to these types of attacks, the college takes privacy seriously and will continue to seek opportunities to further strengthen its security infrastructure,” the release says.
The college has approximately 17,000 students and 1,100 employees spread out over five campuses including the main campus in Kelowna and smaller centres in Penticton, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Revelstoke.