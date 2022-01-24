The anticipated downward trend in COVID-19 cases has yet to establish itself in the Kelowna area and other parts of the Okanagan, new infection data suggests.
While regions in the Lower Mainland show a steadily declining number of new cases, the number of people testing positive for the disease has risen in many Valley communities.
However, the rate of increase is not as steep as it had been in late December and early January, suggesting the infection curve is plateauing and may soon follow the Lower Mainland’s on a sustained downward trajectory.
West Kelowna again reported the most cases in the Central Okanagan between Jan. 14-20, at 260, up from 206 the previous week and 125 two weeks earlier.
Glenmore had the second highest number of cases, at 176, up from 145 and 111 respectively in the two preceding weeks.
Cases in Rutland were at 170, compared to 138 and 89 in the preceding weeks, and Lake Country’s case count rose to 62 from 56 and 42.
Downtown Kelowna cases were relatively stable, at 169, compared to 167 the previous week and 117 two weeks ago.
Thirty-three cases were reported last week in the rural areas and Peachland, compared to 24 and 18 in the preceding weeks.
After a twelve-fold surge in cases in Penticton from Christmas to mid-January, infection levels in Penticton seem to have stabilized. The week before Christmas, there were 26 cases in Penticton; that ballooned to 306 by Jan. 8.
Since then, case numbers in Penticton have held steady at about 340. Case counts in Vernon have also been stable, at about 220, in each of the past three weeks.