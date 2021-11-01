Flu season was non-existent last year but it's already underway this fall in B.C.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday the first cases of seasonal flu were detected last week. That underscores the need, along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for everyone to wear masks in all indoor public settings, she said.
In 2020, there were no confirmed cases of seasonal flu in B.C., Henry said.
That was due, she said, to the high number of people who got a flu shot and the wearing of masks in complying with health orders relating to the pandemic.
Flu shots are available at pharmacies around B.C.
Regarding the pandemic, Henry said all adults who coach or volunteer with youth sports must now be fully vaccinated.
That had not previously been required and as a result, she said, there was recently some transmission of the virus at a sports tournament that then spread into schools.
Health Minister Adrian Dix, joining Henry at a news conference, said that employees of the provincial government must provide proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot by Nov. 22.
Those who do not, he said, will be placed on a three month unpaid leave, and may be dismissed after that time if they do not become vaccinated.
For those government workers who have had one shot, they must also get the second necessary one to avoid being placed on unpaid leave, Dix said.
Dix also gave an update concerning the number of unvaccinated health care workers in B.C.
As of midnight Sunday, he said, 2.6% of the 127,448 health care workers outside long-term care and assisted living facilities were on unpaid leave for refusing to get vaccinated.
Interior Health still has the highest percentage of unvaccinated health care workers, at five per cent of all employees, or 1,018 people who'd worked at least one shift in the past three months.
On Oct. 26, seven percent of IH employees had not been vaccinated.
Two operating rooms at Kelowna General Hospital have been shut down because of shortage of staff due to vaccine refusals, Dix said. But he said expectations were one of the ORs would re-open next week and he said he "hoped" the second closed OR would also re-open.
Non-urgent eye care procedures are among the procedures that have been postponed at KGH, Dix said.