Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to please avoid the 1400 block of KLO Road and use an alternative route following a serious collision this afternoon.
Just after noon, police responded to a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a passenger vehicle at a pedestrian crosswalk near the city parks yard and regional library headquarters.
The pedestrian, a 14-year-old boy, was transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle has remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of KLO road are closed as part of the investigation. The length of this closure is currently unknown.
If you witnessed this collision, or have dashcam or surveillance video, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2021-49436.