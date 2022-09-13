A 1951 Cadillac used by Queen Elizabeth II on a tour of B.C. now has even more significance for its Peachland owner.
With the Queen’s death, Jim Carpenter says he feels the tug of time a little more acutely when he gets behind the wheel of the luxury vintage vehicle he restored.
“It’s a rolling piece of her history,” Carpenter said Tuesday in an interview. “She sat in the car, was driven around in the car, we have pictures of her in the car in Vancouver and on Vancouver Island.
“It’s certainly a sad week, with her passing,” Carpenter said. “It’s sort of a different chapter that’s begun now.”
Carpenter, president of a local vintage car club, acquired the Cadillac in 2014. “It had been sitting in a damp, leaky garage in Abbotsford. It really was rusted, pitted, worn, broken, burned or just plain old dried out.”
Carpenter, who has years experience collecting old cars and restoring them, sourced parts across B.C. and Washington State to return the Caddy to its former glory. The work took 18 months.
“I sent pictures of it to Buckingham Palace and got a letter back thanking me and bringing the memories back for the Queen,” he said.
The car has a dashboard plaque explaining its Royal connection. “It’s a really striking car because of the intricate amount of chrome on it,” Carpenter said. “They style of it, the sheer size of it, the red leather seats - it always attracts a crowd wherever I drive it.”
While he drove the Caddy to Kelowna last weekend, he doesn’t plan on going anywhere with it in the next few days, given the weather forecast.
“This week, the weather is a little bit iffy,” he said. “I’ve never driven it in the rain.”
If Saturday does prove fine, Carpenter might take it to a vintage vehicle event set for the Father Pandosy Mission site on Benvoulin Road in Kelowna.
Similarly restored Cadillacs sell for about $150,000, Carpenter says, but he isn’t sure what his is worth given its Royal connection.
“That could add anywhere from $20,000 to double the value or even triple, who knows,” he said. “It just depends on who wants it.
“If somebody wants to come to me with that kind of money,” he said with a laugh, “I’d be interested.”