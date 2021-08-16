As hundreds of West Kelowna residents were leaving a fire-threatened neighbourhood late Sunday, employees of a nearby sawmill were rushing to return to work.
Employees of Gorman Bros. Lumber Ltd. volunteered to return to the mill to defend the family-owned enterprise from the fast-spreading Mount Law fire.
For hours, they used the mill's on-site hoses and water supplies to continually wet down the sprawling industrial operation at the corner of Glenrosa Road and Highway 97.
"It was an incredible response from employees to come out and help," Nick Arkle, Gorman's chief executive officer, said in a Monday afternoon interview.
In fact, more millworkers offered to defend the property than Arkle and other managers thought could be safely managed given the fraught situation.
"We kept the volunteers to about 30, though many more wanted to come, and we had a sign-in, sign-out sheet, we knew where they were at all times, and they were checked on regularly," Arkle said.
"These are people who know the mill well, they know where the hoses are, where the standpipes are, they know the critical areas that need to be protected," Arkle said.
"I walked through the mill at about 1 o'clock this morning, and you could hear water running off the roofs, you could hear it coming off the lumber piles, because they just soaked everything down," Arkle said.
For much of the night, a strong wind was blowing the fire directly toward the mill which, with its 300 employees, is West Kelowna's largest private sector business. It has extensive stockpiles of wood and lumber around the property.
"The workers did a superb job of just wetting everything down in case sparks started coming down on top of the mill," Arkle said. "The fire was just one big red glare and you could see trees candling in the distance. There was an ominous feeling, and the fire was ready to bite."
In 2009, millworkers had also responded to a dangerous wildfire by returning to Gorman Bros. to defend the property. That time, the fire swept around the mill, crossing Highway 97 and burning the forests opposite on Drought Mountain.
With many dead trees still surrounding the mill, the landscape affords a somewhat greater degree of protection than it did in 2009, Arkle said.
"What we felt last night, we had a lot of confidence we weren't going to see flames jumping from tree to tree with canopy fires fed by the wind. What we were more wary of yesterday was ground fire coming through because, although there's a lot of dead trees around the mill, there's also a lot of grass that's grown up underneath," he said.
Arkle said there was "great communication" between mill managers, the BC Wlldfire Service, West Kelowna Fire Rescue, and the RCMP. The mill was just outside the evacuation zone, so there was no issue with the workers returning to defend the property.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund said that, along with protecting homes and a key BC Hydro transmission line, a priority for his department Sunday night and Monday was defending the mill.
"We recognize the mill as one of the largest employers in our community and a significant asset that it's our job to help protect," Brolund said.