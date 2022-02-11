A Kelowna company that produces non-fungible tokens has donated more than $100,000 to the BC SPCA.
RuffLife Rescues made 8,888 unique pieces of dog-themed virtual art and sold them on the Solana Network, a cryptocurrency trading platform.
Forty percent of the proceeds, equivalent to $101,357.91, were then turned over to the BC SPCA. It’s the largest donation ever made to a charity using Solano in Canada, RuffLife Rescues says.
“Our team at RuffLife Rescues is incredibly proud to make such a significant donation to the BC SPCA in order to help provide a better quality of life for animals in our community,” Daniel Gray, founder and CEO of RuffLife Rescues, said in a Friday release.
“My family rescued our 17-year-old dog Ozzy, and he has served as part of our inspiration for giving back to the BC SPCA,” Gray said.
For its part, the BC SPCA says it is “overwhelmed at this incredible donation”.
“It is a significant gift and definitely the largest crypto gift we have ever received,” said Charly Jarrett, the organization’s digital giving specialist.
Non-fungible tokens are unique pieces of digital art that can be bought and sold.
Gray is the son of Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative MP Tracy Gray.