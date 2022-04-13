One-bedroom apartment rents jumped higher in Kelowna than anywhere else in Canada in the last month.
Average rents in Kelowna climbed 5.3% from February to March to reach $1,800 — third highest in the country, according to Zumper.com, which lists apartments for rents and keeps track of rates across the country.
The most expensive city for one-bedroom apartments is Vancouver with a $2,190 average. Toronto is second at $1,900. Kelowna’s average is $10 higher than Victoria’s $1,790.
Two-bedroom rates jumped 4.9% to $2,150 a month. That puts Kelowna in fourth place behind Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria.
In the past year, rents in Kelowna have climbed by 21.6% for one-bedroom units and 22.9% for two bedrooms, according to Zumper.com.
If you’re looking for cities where rents are dropping, try St. John’s, N.L., Barrie, Ont., and Abbotsford.