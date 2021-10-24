A downtown bike derby will replace the traditional march at this year’s Kelowna Pride festival.
The march, which has drawn hundreds of participants in past years, cannot be held this year because of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Pride organizers say.
Those who want to join the bike derby, set for Oct. 26, are asked to register their interest at Kelowna Pride’s website so organizers have an idea how many people may attend.
Participants in the bike derby will gather at the Rotary Centre for the Arts between 5:15 p.m-5:30 p.m., then set off on a half-hour ride.
Organizers ask riders to “come decked out in their best Pride threads.”
Pride Week started Friday and runs through Oct. 31. Other events include Beers for Queers at Jackknife Brewing, Trans + Non-Binary Storytelling Evening at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, and a Pride Cabaret. For a full list of activities, dates, and venues, see KelownaPride.com