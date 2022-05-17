Almost 200,000 ha. of fire-affected Okanagan forests will remain off-limits to motorized vehicles for an indefinite period, the government has announced.
More time is needed to allow the landscape to recover from last summer’s wildfires, officials say.
The largest closure area covers almost 100,000 ha around the area of White Rock Lake fire, which burned for weeks last August between Vernon and Kamloops.
Other closures remain in effect around Oliver (16,000 ha), Nk’Mip in the South Okanagan (21,000 ha), and Garrison Lake near Princeton (18,000 ha).
“The closure applies to all motorized vehicles, including automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, motorhomes, electric bikes and all types of off-road recreational vehicles, wheeled or tracked, including snowmobiles,” the Ministry of Forests said in a Tuesday release.
The public is banned from using most forestry service roads although forestry operations continue. Public roads, such as highways, that traverse the closure areas remain open.
Hunting is still permissible in the closed areas, but access must be via non-motorized means, the ministry says. One reason hunting is being effectively discouraged is because the construction of fire guards has resulted in “improved sightlines for hunters and predators, providing fewer areas of refuge for wildlife and increasing their vulnerability”, the ministry says.
The closures were first announced last October. There is no end-date for the closures although the situation will be reviewed in the future, the ministry says.