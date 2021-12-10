The new $25 million water treatment plant in Peachland, operating for less than a year, needs a repair job estimated to cost $2.5 million.
A flaw in the plant’s design means it could “crash” at certain times unless it is constantly monitored by employees working long hours of overtime, town officials say.
“In order to maintain water quality and prevent an advisory or boil water notice, there were periods during this year where our staff spent more time at the plant than they did at home,” town operations director Shawn Grundy writes in a report going to council next week.
The problem is in the plant’s backwash system, which removes dirt and contaminants by passing a mixture of water and air through filter beds in a reverse direction, Grundy says.
When the plant began operating earlier this year, staff fairly quickly realized the problem with the backwash recycle system.
“With the incoming water quality constantly fluctuating, any sort of treatment setting had to be watched vigilantly to ensure it didn’t crash,” Grundy says.
Town staff have devised an “interim solution”, he says, but new equipment currently estimated to cost $2.5 million is required for a permanent fix. There is little choice but for council to approve the expense, Grundy suggests.
“Without these improvements, we will likely experience increased staff turnover and/or issues meeting water quality standards,” he says.
The plant’s existing backwash system was designed “per engineering best practices and also a cost-saving measure”, Grundy says.
Town council will have to decide whether to proceed with