One point increases in the COVID-19 vaccination rate have been recorded in three Kelowna areas since last week.
But even though the rate in Glenmore rose to 92%, the highest rates in the Southern Interior are now in Revelstoke at 94% and central Kamloops, at 93%.
At the other extreme, some areas in the same region continue to have the lowest vaccination rates in the province.
Enderby's rate is just 72%, for example, the kind of under-immunization that has prompted provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to call for more "rational thought" among those who are suspicious of the vaccines.
Along with Glenmore, the vaccination rates rose one point in Okanagan Mission, defined as all neighbourhoods south of Mission Creek, to 90%, and in Rutland, to 84%, according to information released Tuesday the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Vaccination rates were unchanged in downtown Kelowna (89%), West Kelowna (86%), Lake Country (83%), and the rural areas including Peachland (81%).
No change was reported in Penticton (87%) while Vernon's rate went up one point, to 85%.
These figures refer to the percentage of eligible people aged 12 and older who have received at least one of the two necessary COVID-19 vaccination shots.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has expressed frustration with relatively low vaccination rates in some areas of B.C. but also confidence that ongoing efforts to promote the necessity of people getting a jab will eventually succeed.
"There are pockets where it is very low," she said on Oct. 12. "It really is looking at those communities where there's issues, where there may be an increased level of suspicion, where there's concern about whether we're over-reaching with government response, and tackling the individual issues for people in those communities.
"And we're seeing this make a difference," she said. "We need to continue to do that, to be that voice of rational thought to help people understand what credible information there is to support their decision-making and to make sure vaccines are available in those communities."