A Kelowna Mountie has been charged with assault in connection with the arrest of a suspected drunk driver.
Const. Siggy Emmit-Steven Pietrzak was charged on Wednesday, the BC Prosecution Service said in a release.
Piertzak is scheduled for a first court appearance on May 3.
The charge stems from an arrest on May 30, 2020.
In the release, the Prosecution Service says: “The charge was approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer.”
After the arrest last May 30, Kelowna RCMP issued a statement which said officers had responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Bernard Avenue.
The release stated a 30-year-old man was found inside the vehicle. He was said to be uncooperative with police and was arrested for allegedly obstructing an RCMP member.
RCMP Supt. Brent Mundle, then-commander of the RCMP detachment, later issued a statement after a 12-second video of the arrest filmed by a bystander was widely shared.
“Because of the difficulty in safely bringing the man under control, the officers requested a third member attend the scene,” Mundle said at the time. “When the third officer arrived, he observed that the man was still resisting arrest. In order to gain control of the situation, and for the safety of the officers, he was stuck several times and was then taken to the ground and handcuffed.
“I recognize that the tactics seen in this video are shocking to many people,” Mundle said. “Anytime an officer is required to apply a use of force option during an arrest, it can appear disturbing. It is always our intention to enact a peaceful arrest, but when circumstances require it, officers may be required to use other options.
“This may include use of physical force,” Mundle said. “It is for this reason our officers are trained to conduct a continual risk assessment of the situation, as often these decisions are required in a split second.”
Mundle added that a “thorough internal review” of the officer’s actions would be taken.
On Wednesday, Kelowna RCMP said that Pietrzak remained suspended with pay. An RCMP internal Code of Conduct investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.