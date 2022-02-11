Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the Interior Health region have begun to trend down.
On Friday, 181 people with the disease were being treated in IH hospitals. That compared to 195 such hospitalizations on Tuesday.
Province-wide, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 also fell, to 846 on Friday from 867 on Thursday. Peak COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. occurred in late January, at 1,054 patients.
For many of those now in hospital with COVID-19, the disease itself was not the cause of hospitalization but was rather detected through routine in-hospital testing.
On Friday, 1,245 new cases of COVID-19 were reported around B.C., one-quarter of which were in the IH region. Seventeen more deaths were reported, including three in Interior Health, for a total of 2,747 since the onset of the pandemic two years ago.