Vaccination rates in the Kelowna area are highest in the Okanagan Mission neighborhood, where 78% of all adults have had at least one shot.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported last week in West Kelowna, Lake Country, or the rural areas of the Central Okanagan.

And infection rates in three of the seven local sub-regions - downtown, Rutland, Okanagan Mission - declined, while holding steady in Glenmore.

Adult vaccination rates locally range from a low of 66% in Rutland to a high of 78% in Okanagan Mission. The rate in Okanagan Mission is also the highest in the Valley.

The provincial adult vaccination rate is 75% but there are some age-groups that are of concern to health officials.

"Vaccination rates among 30-39 years old have slowed down, early signs of slowing among 20-29  years old," reads the newest COVID-19 situation report, released Wednesday.

One-quarter of all adults 50 and over have their necessary second vaccine shot, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says.

A single dose of vaccine was effective in preventing most 10 COVID-19 infections, the BCCDC says.

"During the spring 2021 pandemic wave, when variants of concern were predominating in B.C., a single dose of vaccine prevented seven out of every 10 infections overall among adults 50-69 years old," the BCCDC says.

Here are the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of population last week in the seven regions of the Central Okanagan tracked by the BCCDC, along with the number the week before:

Lake Country - zero (0)

West Kelowna - zero (7)

Rural - zero (0)

Glenmore - 3 (3)

Downtown Kelowna - 3 (4)

Okanagan Mission - 3 (7)

Rutland - 3 (4)