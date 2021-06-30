No new cases of COVID-19 were reported last week in West Kelowna, Lake Country, or the rural areas of the Central Okanagan.
And infection rates in three of the seven local sub-regions - downtown, Rutland, Okanagan Mission - declined, while holding steady in Glenmore.
Adult vaccination rates locally range from a low of 66% in Rutland to a high of 78% in Okanagan Mission. The rate in Okanagan Mission is also the highest in the Valley.
The provincial adult vaccination rate is 75% but there are some age-groups that are of concern to health officials.
"Vaccination rates among 30-39 years old have slowed down, early signs of slowing among 20-29 years old," reads the newest COVID-19 situation report, released Wednesday.
One-quarter of all adults 50 and over have their necessary second vaccine shot, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says.
A single dose of vaccine was effective in preventing most 10 COVID-19 infections, the BCCDC says.
"During the spring 2021 pandemic wave, when variants of concern were predominating in B.C., a single dose of vaccine prevented seven out of every 10 infections overall among adults 50-69 years old," the BCCDC says.
Here are the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of population last week in the seven regions of the Central Okanagan tracked by the BCCDC, along with the number the week before:
Lake Country - zero (0)
West Kelowna - zero (7)
Rural - zero (0)
Glenmore - 3 (3)
Downtown Kelowna - 3 (4)
Okanagan Mission - 3 (7)
Rutland - 3 (4)