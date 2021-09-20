Kelowna's contribution to the Terry Fox Foundation has gone over the $1 million mark.
Preliminary indications are that almost $25,000 was raised online by Kelowna-area participants in Sunday's Terry Fox Run.
Prior to Sunday, a total of $990,788 had been collected at Terry Fox Runs in Kelowna dating back to 1985.
"Thank you to everyone from Kelowna and across Canada who laced up their shoes and carried on Terry Fox's incredible journey and mission to raise cancer awareness and funding for cancer research," Norm Letnick, the first-time organizer of Kelowna's Terry Fox Run, said in a Monday statement.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, there was no large-scale run held in one place in any Canadian community. Instead, participants were asked to run on their own or in small groups, and log their fundraising details onto the Terry Fox Foundation website.
Letnick, Liberal MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country, says he will also volunteer to oversee next year's Terry Fox Run in Kelowna, which he hopes will see the return of a large, in-person event like the ones held previously at the Mission Recreation Park.
Fox had to abandon his effort to run across Canada in September 1980 after recurrence of a cancer that had led to his leg being amputated. Since then, fundraising runs held in his memory have generated $850 million for cancer research.