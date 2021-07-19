A waterfront development in West Kelowna would have only 10% as many homes as once proposed.
Greatly-downsized plans for the property on Campbell Road show a maximum of 60 houses, down from the approximately 700 units previously planned for the ill-fated Blackmun Bay project.
The revised project would also include a 242-slip marina and a parking structure with a rooftop greenhouse.
"We are excited about moving forward with this application and trust that city staff will do its utmost to move the application forward to consideration by council in the coming weeks," consultant Ed Grifone writes on behalf of project proponent Robert Moskovitz of Landstar Development Corporation.
The revised project, renamed Sol Aqua, is planned for an 18 acre property at 2211 Campbell Road at the City of West Kelowna's waterfront boundary with Westbank First Nation south of the W.R. Bennett Bridge.
It's at the edge of the Casa Loma neighbourhood, where strong opposition from residents helped torpedo plans for the much larger Blackmun Bay proposal. It involved four buildings of up to nine storeys.
"The magnitude of this proposed project is not a good fit for the neighbourhood," Mayor Gord Milsom said at the November 2019 meeting where council rejected the Blackmun Bay proposal by a 6-1 vote.
At the time, several councillors said they hoped the developer would return with a downsized proposal.
The revised plans will be considered Wednesday by the city's advisory planning commission with the matter advancing to council at a later date.