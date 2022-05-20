The first 17 steps of West Kelowna's stairway to Peachland are finished but it'll be a few months yet before hikers can take a new scenic and safe route between the two communities.
At the end of Whitworth Road, next to Pebble Beach, a flight of stairs is being constructed up the northwest face of Goats Peak.
The stairs and mountain path, along with a new multi purpose pathway also being built along Whitworth road, will link up with a trail in goats peak that is currently a dead end leading North from Peachland.
"The path with travel Ponderosa pine forest with excellent views of the Gellatly Bay waterfront, Okanagan Lake, Mission Hill, and Mount Boucherie," Bruce Smith, spokesperson for the Central Okanagan Regional District said Wednesday in an email.
The new link will be 377 metres long with an elevation change of about 36 metres.
An opening date hasn't been set for the new trail which will provide a pleasant alternative for pedestrians to busy highway 97, but Smith said it's expected to be ready this summer.