Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh will try for her fourth term in office this fall.
She has retired from her full-time job as a communications advisor for the Ministry of Agriculture.
“Juggling two jobs to keep home and hearth for the last 10 years has been tough! So I simply retired from one and now will focus on being a city councillor,” Singh wrote on Facebook.
Singh, who is also a former TV journalist, was first elected to Kelowna city council in 2011.
In the race for the eight council spots, she finished eighth in 2011, fourth in 2014, and fifth in 2018.
Kelowna city councillors are paid $36,638.69. People interested in running for city council can pick up nomination packages in early September. The election is Oct. 15.