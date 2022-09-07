Kelowna police caught a vehicle speeding through a school zone on Wednesday.
It was a yellow school bus. Carrying children.
“A bus driver, who we trust with the safety of our children who blatantly disregards that responsibility is shocking and disappointing to us all,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Mike Della-Paolera said in a release.
An officer was out enforcing school zone speed limits of 30 km/h with a radar detector near Raymer Elementary at the corner of Richter Street and Raymer Avenue in Kelowna. He clocked a school bus going over the posted limit.
The bus was stopped and the driver was given a written warning. Police also contacted the bus driver’s supervisor.
The bus was not owned by Central Okanagan Public Schools, police said later in an update. The vehicle was privately owned and contracted to deliver students to a local private school, police said.
School zone hours are from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday.