A Kelowna hotelier has been named vice-chair of the B.C. Hotel Association.
Tanya Stroinig, chief operating officer of Prestige Hotels and Resorts, was named to the post during selection this week of a new board of directors for the association.
The 16-member board represents more than 600 hotels and 120 associate members. Across B.C., the industry has more than 80,000 rooms, more than 60,000 employees, and is working to restore the accommodation sector to its pre-pandemic economic impact level of $13.8 billion.
The new board achieves a commitment set by the association to have its membership be gender balanced with at least 30 percent made up of radicalized persons, Indigenous people, individuals who identify as LGBTQ+2, and people living with disabilities.
Stroinig has worked with Prestige Hotels and Resorts for more than 20 years. The family-owned company has 17 properties in 13 B.C. communities.