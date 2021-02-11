For the second winter in a row, treated sewage from Vernon's wastewater plant will be released into Okanagan Lake.
The reservoir that normally holds the treated water, before it is used for irrigation, is once again nearing capacity.
The back-up discharge system, approved by the province, sees the treated water sent via a pipe into Okanagan Lake. Discharge point is seven kilometres south-west of Kin Beach, more than kilometre from shore, and at a depth of 60 metres.
Municipal officials and their provincial counterparts are discussing how long the lake discharge will need to be used, according to a city release issued Thursday.
MacKay Reservoir has reached capacity for two successive winters for a variety of reasons, city officials say.
These include above-average precipitation levels last spring and early summer, a higher-than-normal snowpack that led to a stronger freshet, and diminished need for some irrigation purposes.
Although Vernon had gone about 20 years without discharging effluent from its sewage treatment plant into Okanagan Lake prior to 2020, the cities of Kelowna, West Kelowna, Summerland, and Penticton have long done so under provincial permit.